Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.67% of Owens Corning worth $202,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 97.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 101.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 30.7% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 405,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $141.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $160.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

