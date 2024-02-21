Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.60% of Quest Diagnostics worth $219,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,093,000 after buying an additional 180,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,667,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after buying an additional 153,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,636,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,413,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DGX opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

