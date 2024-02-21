Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,007 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $239,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $228.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

