Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -108.11%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.