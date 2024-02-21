Invesco Ltd. Purchases 114,298 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114,298 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.64% of Pool worth $225,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.38.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $384.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $405.01.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

