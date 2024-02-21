Invesco Ltd. Purchases 340,467 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 340,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Darden Restaurants worth $229,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

