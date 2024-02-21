Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.51% of Celsius worth $200,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Celsius by 27.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.42 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

