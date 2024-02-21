Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.82% of Terreno Realty worth $233,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

TRNO opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRNO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.