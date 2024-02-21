Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.42% of United Airlines worth $196,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.5 %

UAL stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

