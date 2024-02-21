Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 195,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $202,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $430.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.56 and a 200-day moving average of $411.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

