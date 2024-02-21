Invesco Ltd. Sells 103,885 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,621,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,885 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 13.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $201,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 112,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,857,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,102,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

PXF opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.