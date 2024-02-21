Invesco Ltd. Sells 354,340 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,482,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 354,340 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $225,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,657,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 867.8% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

