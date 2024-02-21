Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,523,004 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,202,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,523,004 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.87% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $212,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

HST stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

