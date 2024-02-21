Invesco Ltd. Sells 89,265 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of ASML worth $209,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $909.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $802.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.41. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $954.32. The stock has a market cap of $358.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.