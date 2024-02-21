Invesco Ltd. Sells 96,183 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,183 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.05% of Raymond James worth $220,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 661.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008 over the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $119.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.