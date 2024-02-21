Invesco Ltd. Takes $232.05 Million Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,130,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,047,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 953.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Stellantis by 81.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Stellantis by 20.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Stellantis by 23.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Down 1.1 %

Stellantis stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

