Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,022,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,225 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 30.14% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $225,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $796.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

