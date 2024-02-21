Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 174,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 88,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 673,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 136,638 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

