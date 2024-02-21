Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Digital Turbine (APPS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) recently:

2/13/2024 – Digital Turbine was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2024 – Digital Turbine had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Digital Turbine had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.69. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 395.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

