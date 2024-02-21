iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.33. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

