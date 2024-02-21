Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Iridium Communications worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,062,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 57.5% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at $36,202,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 501,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IRDM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

