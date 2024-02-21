iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

SLV opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.