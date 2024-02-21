iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

