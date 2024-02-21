Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $145.32 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $133.44.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

