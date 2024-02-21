Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,875 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 64.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after purchasing an additional 558,757 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Etsy Stock Down 0.9 %
ETSY stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $133.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Etsy
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Etsy
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.