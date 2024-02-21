Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,875 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 64.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after purchasing an additional 558,757 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $133.49.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

