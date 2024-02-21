Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,286 shares of company stock worth $1,605,209. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exact Sciences

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.