Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth $298,000.
Insulet Trading Up 0.6 %
Insulet stock opened at $192.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.46 and its 200 day moving average is $184.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insulet Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
