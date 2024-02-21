Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth $298,000.

Insulet stock opened at $192.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.46 and its 200 day moving average is $184.00.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.40.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

