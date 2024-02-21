Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period.

Shares of IDEV opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

