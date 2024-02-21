Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

