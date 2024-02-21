Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 106,168 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,168 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.48. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

