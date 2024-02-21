Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,841 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 224,046 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 957,318 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120,982 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 825,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 114,405 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

