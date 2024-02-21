Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 383 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.