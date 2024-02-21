Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 889 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

