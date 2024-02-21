Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 95,746 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,746 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

