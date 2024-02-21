J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff Sells 625 Shares

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.17 and a 12-month high of $177.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.24.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

