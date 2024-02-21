J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff Sells 625 Shares

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.17 and a 12-month high of $177.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.24.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.
Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.
