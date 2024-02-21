Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

NYSE:JCI opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

