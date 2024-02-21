Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,035 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.8% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Johnson & Johnson worth $583,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,957,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,370,000 after purchasing an additional 719,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,548,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,087,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $3,015,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

JNJ opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.06. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

