JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Position Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120,674 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of JOYY worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JOYY by 135.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in JOYY by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.39.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

