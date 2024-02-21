JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.50

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.50 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.84). JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 31,267 shares changing hands.
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.50.
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Company Profile
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
