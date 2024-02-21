KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.92

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and traded as low as $14.79. KDDI shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 129,196 shares changing hands.

KDDI Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.02.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that KDDI Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

