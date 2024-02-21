Keith Muller Acquires 100,000 Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11) Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11 – Get Free Report) insider Keith Muller purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($25,490.20).

Keith Muller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Keith Muller purchased 100,000 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($26,143.79).

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

