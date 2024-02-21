Keith Muller Acquires 100,000 Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11) Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11 – Get Free Report) insider Keith Muller purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($25,490.20).
Keith Muller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Keith Muller purchased 100,000 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($26,143.79).
Atlantic Lithium Price Performance
Atlantic Lithium Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic Lithium
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.