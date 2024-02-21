Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 101.9% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 151,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 181,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,092,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 53,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,102,586 shares of company stock worth $5,486,351,747. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $167.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

