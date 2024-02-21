Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director Michael John Crothers Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) Director Michael John Crothers purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,505.00.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$33.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. Keyera Corp. has a 12 month low of C$27.98 and a 12 month high of C$34.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.