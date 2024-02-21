Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.34-1.40 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.340-1.400 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.18. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $185.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

