King Wealth Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

