Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $141.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95. Owens Corning has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $160.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

