Korea Investment CORP Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.