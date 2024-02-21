Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,579 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $119.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

