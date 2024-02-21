Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Trading 4.6% Higher

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
Kunlun Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.
About Kunlun Energy
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
