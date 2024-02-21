Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.23. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,637,863.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,637,863.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,765. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

